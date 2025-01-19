Ports Close Off Western Australia's Pilbara Amid Cyclone Warning

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Ports Authority closed the Ports of Dampier, Ashburton, Varanus Island, and Cape Preston West late Saturday as Tropical Cyclone Sean began forming off the coast of Western Australia's iron ore-rich region.

After already bringing heavy rain to the area, the tropical low-pressure system is forecast to strengthen further on Monday, potentially developing into a category 3 cyclone, one with wind speeds of 118-159 kilometers per hour.

“By this time, the cyclone is expected to be located well to the west of Exmouth and continuing to the southwest, away from the coast,” Pilbara Ports said.“All recreational vessel owners must safely secure their vessels for cyclonic conditions.”

Australia's largest iron ore export hub, Port Hedland, was also closed Saturday, with all bulk carriers ordered to leave by 6 p.m. local time. The port handles significant volumes of iron ore shipments from major miners including BHP Group, Rio Tinto Group, and Fortescue Ltd.

“Destructive wind gusts may occur over offshore island communities later today, and about the North West Cape early tomorrow, if the cyclone tracks a little further south than expected,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement Sunday.

As the cyclone moves westwards, parallel to the north Western Australian coast, a storm tide is expected between Port Hedland and Exmouth during the afternoon's high tide Sunday and Monday, according to the bureau. Large waves may produce minor flooding along the foreshore.



“People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to help their neighbors,” it said.

