Egyptian FM: 600 Aid Trucks Will Enter Gaza Daily As Of Sunday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty announced Saturday that 600 aid trucks, including 50 loaded with fuel, will enter Gaza Strip daily after the start of the ceasefire tomorrow morning.

In a joint press with Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Tuggar, Minister Abdelatty stated the Rafah crossing on border with Gaza is being prepared to receive the largest possible number of aid trucks.

There are other crossings that connect Israel and the Gaza Strip and efforts must be exerted to open them for more flow of humanitarian and medical aid to the Strip, he said.

Minister Abdelatty urged each party to the conflict to implement its obligations as per the deal.

The Egyptian top diplomat clarified that that the agreement comprises three phases and there is a follow-up mechanism, an operation room based in Cairo and mechanisms in the Egyptian city of Arish to follow up and monitor the implementation of the agreement.

He noted that the Egyptian-Qatari coordination for the first day of the ceasefire is distinguished.

Without the sincere efforts led by Egypt in cooperation with Qatar and with the support of the United States, it would not have been possible to reach this agreement, he argued.

The minister disclosed that joint teams have already begun communicating with each other within the framework of the follow-up mechanism to put the agreement in place.

He underlined the need for a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to address the humanitarian and medical situation there.

He pointed out that Egypt will do all in power to help the Palestinian people.

The minister affirmed that the ceasefire is certainly a first step that must lead to a credible political process ending with the establishment of a Palestinian state on all Palestinian territories occupied since June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Earlier, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the details of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and said that it will enter into force at exactly 08:30 local time (06:30 GMT) on Sunday morning.

It stated that the first phase of the agreement will extend to 42 days, during which Hamas will release 33 Israeli prisoners in exchange for Israel's releasing of more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners. (Pickup previous)

aff







MENAFN18012025000071011013ID1109104610