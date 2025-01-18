Sheikh Ali Shooting Tourney Concludes, Winners' Names Declared

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The annual shooting competition of the late Ali on Saturdy concluded the season (2024-2025) with the crowning of the men and women winners.

Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Badr Al-Salem Al-Sabah affirmed, in a statement after conclusion of the competitions, organized by Kuwait Shooting Club, keenness on holding this annually as support for the Kuwaiti shooters who have been making good records in annual championships.

He lauded the intensive efforts, exerted by the club for holding the contests on Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Range,

Meanwhile, Duaij Al-Otaibi, the club president, said in remarks to KUNA that the shooters competed in various catgeories including the gun, the pistol, the rifle and the bow and arrow.

The shooter Hamad Al-Nemshan came first in the air pistol (10 m) division, Abdullah Al-Harbi as well in the air rifle (10 m), Hassan Al-Failakawi top in the pistol shooting (25 m) and Saud Al-Subaiee in the rifle competition (50 m).

Habes Al-Sehammari came first in the Olympic bow and arrow category, Mohammad Madi was first too in the same contest (30 m), while Abdullah Malallah was the top champion in the bow and arrow contest.

In the women's category, Ghezlan Ali won the gold in the air pistol division (10 m), her peer Mariam Al-Rezouqi excelled in the air rifle contest (10 m), Nour Al-Sherhan was first in the olympic bow and arrow category, Hessa Mohammad likewise in the same contest (30 m) while

their colleague Hanan Al-Mayyas grabbed the gold for the compound bow and arrow category.

As to the juniors, Nasser Al-Rabah was crowned the number-one champion in the air rifle (10 m) category, while his female colleague Rataj Al-Zayadi won the same contest for female athletes. (end)

