Energy Industry Leaders Gather In Tripoli For Libya Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Libyan Prime Abdulhamid Mohammad Al-Dbeibeh opened the third Libya Energy and Economic Summit in Tripoli on Saturday in the presence of OPEC and OAPEC secretaries general Haitham Al-Ghais and Jamal Al-Loughani, respectively.

Nearly 1,500 energy corporate leaders, ministers, policymakers, and service and providers take part in the two-day global event.

The gathering aims to support Libya's energy sector and infrastructure, promote and explore new business opportunities, according to a statement from the Libyan government.

In his inaugural speech, Al-Dbeibeh said his government considers the energy sector the mainstay of national economy.

The government strives to rehabilitate the oilfields and was able to re-operate 10 of them, thus raising the oil output capacity to 1.4 million bpd, he noted.

Al-Dbeibeh added that Libya seeks to enhance the production of natural gas to meet the needs of the domestic market and the global one.

He stressed the importance of international cooperation to enhance the production of gas which is a source of clean energy and key to economic stability.

Al-Dbeibeh discussed Libya's role in the global energy market with Al-Ghais, Al-Loughani, Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) Omar Farouk Ibrahim and Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohammad Hamel. (end)

