Rohit Leads India As Struggling Bumrah Called Up

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New Delhi: Out-of-form captain Rohit Sharma will lead India in the one-day international home series against England and at next month's Champions Trophy, selectors said Saturday.

The 37-year-old Rohit and star batsman Virat Kohli, 36, have both faced questions about their futures after poor form since India won the T20 last year.

Also in the squad is fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Rated as one of the best bowlers of his generation, Bumrah suffered a back niggle in the final game of the five-Test series in Australia, which India lost 3-1.

He is expected to be fit for India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.

India have kept rookie Harshit Rana as back-up for Bumrah, who may not be ready for three ODIs against England beginning early next month.

Bumrah's new-ball partner Mohammed Shami is making his comeback after a long injury layoff, along with wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been called up for the first time in ODIs.

The first ODI against England is on February 6.

Before that India face England in five T20s.

The Champions Trophy takes place in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 with India placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.