QRF's Iqrali Program Launched In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan. 18 (Petra) – The Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) announced a partnership with the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development (QRF) to implement the Iqrali (Read to Me) program. The initiative aims to encourage parents in Aqaba to adopt effective reading practices with their children.In a statement on Saturday, the ADC said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the ARF to launch the Iqrali program in Aqaba for the first time. The initiative underscores the ADC's commitment to its social responsibility, focusing on empowering the local community and fostering sustainable development through various educational initiatives.The Iqrali program is designed to support early childhood education and the development of foundational skills in children. It equips parents with the tools and skills necessary to engage in reading with their children from birth, fostering their early development and learning.ADC CEO Hussein Safadi stated: "We are proud of this collaboration with the foundation, which aligns with our vision of supporting education, early childhood development, and community growth."QRF CEO Bassem Saad emphasized that reading skills form the foundation of all sciences and knowledge. He noted that research shows reading with children from birth significantly contributes to their future academic success.Saad commended the role of ADC in supporting family involvement in developing children's reading skills. He affirmed that the partnership reflects a shared vision to enhance social and educational development in Jordan, contributing to the foundation's mission of creating stimulating educational environments that support children and their families.