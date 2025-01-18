HMC Launches Qatar's First Red Blood Cells Freezing Service

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) launched Qatar's first-ever service for Frozen Packed Red Blood Cells (PRBCs), offered by Division of Transfusion within the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology (DLMP).

In a statement released Saturday, HMC highlighted that this pioneering initiative represents a monumental advancement in ensuring availability of life-saving blood products for patients with rare blood types and those requiring specialized transfusions.

Chair of the DLMP at HMC, Dr. Einas Al Kuwari, stated that the launch of this service is a significant milestone in patient care and safety. She emphasised that this achievement reflects the department's ongoing commitment to excellence and continuous enhancement of healthcare services.

She also explained that by enabling long-term storage of rare and essential blood types, the new red blood cells freezing service ensures a steady supply of blood resources needed to save the lives of patients who require transfusions.

