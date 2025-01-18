Assembly Smart Introduces Mobile App For Streamlined Furniture Assembly And Home Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jacob Wulff from Assembly Smart

Assembly Smart Logo

The New App Aims to Simplify Furniture Assembly, TV Mounting, and Home Services in Jacksonville & Nationwide

- Jacob WulffJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Assembly Smart , a new Jacksonville-based startup in home assembly and micro-handyman services, has announced the launch of its official furniture assembly app , now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Designed for iPhone and Android users, the app empowers customers to effortlessly book IKEA, product & furniture assembly services, TV mounting, house cleaning, and a growing range of light-duty micro-handyman services right from their devices.Transforming the Home Services ExperienceIn a market crowded by platforms like Thumbtack, TaskRabbit, and Angi, Assembly Smart's app stands apart by directly connecting homeowners, renters and businesses with its network of Assembly Smart "Pros". The app offers intuitive features, including real-time job tracking, transparent pricing, and access to service history."Our mission has always been to save customers time, frustration, and effort," said Jacob Wulff, Founder of Assembly Smart. "With our new app, we're making it easier than ever for people to get their home or business ready, whether it's assembling furniture, mounting TVs, or taking care of those micro-handyman tasks that often get overlooked or pushed off."Rapid Expansion Across the NationAssembly Smart's expansion strategy is gaining momentum. Originally based in and providing furniture assembly in Jacksonville, FL , the company now proudly serves customers in Tampa, FL, Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX, and furniture assembly in Wilmington, DE, with plans to launch in additional markets across the US in the coming months. As the company grows, so does its focus on the emerging micro-handyman sector - offering services like cabinet knob replacements, towel rack installations, picture hanging, filter changes, and even light bulb replacements.Why Assembly Smart?Affordable Pricing: Starting at just $69 for most jobs, with no hidden fees.Lifetime Warranty: All work is backed by a limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind.Local Expertise: Assembly Smart prioritizes serving communities with skilled, insured professionals who care about quality and service.Nationwide Ambitions: With plans to operate in all 50 states by 2027, Assembly Smart is committed to becoming a household name in home services.How to Get StartedCustomers can download the Assembly Smart app on their preferred device by searching Assembly Smart, or visit AssemblySmart to learn more, browse services, and book appointments.

