Iraqi Government Foundation Declares Discovering Mass Grave

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The State-run Al-Shuhadaa (Martyrs) Foundation declared on Saturday uncovering a mass grave in the southern Al-Muthanna province containing remains of 155 persons, suspected of execution by the defunct regime.

It said in a statement its affiliate body, the department of mass graves and the missing affairs, finalized examination of the second grave for victims of Al-Anfal campaign in Tal Al-Sheikha in the oasis of Al-Samawa, Al-Muthanna.

Excavation resulted in collecting remains of 155 persons believed to be of Kurdish women and children, executed by the ex-regime during the Al-Nafal campaign, targeting Kurds in northern Iraq in 1988.

They will be referred to the forensics for certain identification of the victims.

The Iraqi authorities had found many of such graves. (end)

