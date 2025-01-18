Azerbaijan Invests Over $20 Billion In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has invested over $20 billion in Turkiye to date, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as he stated during a joint press conference in Baku with Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan.

"Today, we had the opportunity to exchange views on all areas during both one-on-one and broader meetings. The achievements in the economic field so far were noted with satisfaction," Bayramov stated.

He highlighted that several projects are being successfully implemented, emphasizing that the foundation of these projects lies in the strong relationship between the two countries.

The minister also pointed out the significant fact that Turkish companies have invested over $16 billion in Azerbaijan. The number of Turkish companies operating in Azerbaijan is steadily increasing, with nearly 4,000 Turkish companies currently active in the country. Bayramov particularly emphasized the active work of Turkish companies in the liberated territories.