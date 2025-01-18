Azerbaijan Invests Over $20 Billion In Turkiye
Azerbaijan has invested over $20 billion in Turkiye to date,
Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as he stated during a joint press
conference in Baku with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
"Today, we had the opportunity to exchange views on all areas
during both one-on-one and broader meetings. The achievements in
the economic field so far were noted with satisfaction," Bayramov
stated.
He highlighted that several projects are being successfully
implemented, emphasizing that the foundation of these projects lies
in the strong relationship between the two countries.
The minister also pointed out the significant fact that Turkish
companies have invested over $16 billion in Azerbaijan. The number
of Turkish companies operating in Azerbaijan is steadily
increasing, with nearly 4,000 Turkish companies currently active in
the country. Bayramov particularly emphasized the active work of
Turkish companies in the liberated territories.
