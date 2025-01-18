Qatar PM Discusses Escalations In Gaza With Spanish FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad bin Abdulrahman discussed on Saturday the recent escalations in Gaza, with Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares.

This came over a phone call between the two sides, Qatar Foreign said in a statement, adding that they also discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, besides the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

The call also addressed the latest developments in Syria, the statement added.

Moreover, the Qatari official held other phone calls with Interim Federal Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, and discussed mutual regional and international issues. (end)

