Industrial Production Rises By 3.43% In First 2 Months Of 2025 - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's industrial production rose by 3.43 per cent in the first two months of 2025, driven by increased activity in mining, manufacturing, and electricity generation, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

The industrial production index climbed to 87.78 points, up from 84.87 points recorded in the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Growth was supported by a 6.58 per cent jump in extractive industries, a 5.41 per cent rise in electricity production, and a 3.11 per cent increase in manufacturing.

February alone saw industrial output grow by 4.11 per cent year-on-year.

The extractive sector expanded by 7.26 per cent, electricity output rose 6.36 per cent, and manufacturing improved by 3.78 per cent.

On a month-to-month basis, the index dipped slightly by 0.5 per cent from January, reflecting a 4.93 per cent drop in extractive industries and a 4.23 per cent decline in electricity generation.

Manufacturing remained nearly flat, posting a marginal 0.02 per cent uptick.