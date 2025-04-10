Industrial Production Rises By 3.43% In First 2 Months Of 2025 - Dos
The industrial production index climbed to 87.78 points, up from 84.87 points recorded in the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Growth was supported by a 6.58 per cent jump in extractive industries, a 5.41 per cent rise in electricity production, and a 3.11 per cent increase in manufacturing.
February alone saw industrial output grow by 4.11 per cent year-on-year.
The extractive sector expanded by 7.26 per cent, electricity output rose 6.36 per cent, and manufacturing improved by 3.78 per cent.
On a month-to-month basis, the index dipped slightly by 0.5 per cent from January, reflecting a 4.93 per cent drop in extractive industries and a 4.23 per cent decline in electricity generation.
Manufacturing remained nearly flat, posting a marginal 0.02 per cent uptick.
