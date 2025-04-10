Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan's industrial production rises by 3.43 per cent in the first two months of 2025 (JT file)

Industrial Production Rises By 3.43% In First 2 Months Of 2025 - Dos


2025-04-10 02:24:20
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's industrial production rose by 3.43 per cent in the first two months of 2025, driven by increased activity in mining, manufacturing, and electricity generation, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

The industrial production index climbed to 87.78 points, up from 84.87 points recorded in the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Growth was supported by a 6.58 per cent jump in extractive industries, a 5.41 per cent rise in electricity production, and a 3.11 per cent increase in manufacturing.

February alone saw industrial output grow by 4.11 per cent year-on-year.

The extractive sector expanded by 7.26 per cent, electricity output rose 6.36 per cent, and manufacturing improved by 3.78 per cent.

On a month-to-month basis, the index dipped slightly by 0.5 per cent from January, reflecting a 4.93 per cent drop in extractive industries and a 4.23 per cent decline in electricity generation.

Manufacturing remained nearly flat, posting a marginal 0.02 per cent uptick.

MENAFN10042025000028011005ID1109415487

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search