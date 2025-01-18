Exploring The Future: Photomochi Studio's Stunning CES 2025 Coverage Of Incredible Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Photomochi Studio had the privilege of covering CES 2025, capturing the groundbreaking innovations from leading companies.

San Francisco, California, Jan. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photomochi Studio , widely recognized for its unparalleled expertise in photography and videography, delivered outstanding coverage of CES 2025, capturing the essence of groundbreaking innovations.



Photomochi Studio CES 2025 Waymo Christopher C Lee

The studio collaborated with some of the most influential brands in the tech industry, expertly documenting their cutting-edge products that are poised to shape the future across various sectors.

With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to excellence, Photomochi Studio expertly highlighted the transformative technologies and visionaries at the forefront of the event, ensuring each moment was captured with the utmost precision and creativity.

The following are prominent brands that Photomochi Studio had the privilege of showcasing during this landmark event:

XPENG

XPENG AEROHT, a leader in low-altitude mobility innovation, captivated audiences with its groundbreaking advancements in personal transportation. Highlights included the revolutionary "Land Aircraft Carrier" modular flying car and cutting-edge high-speed, long-range eVTOL vehicles, signaling a bold leap into the future of mobility.

The "Land Aircraft Carrier" is a technological marvel, featuring state-of-the-art tilt-rotor technology that enables seamless transitions between driving and flying modes. This innovation is set to revolutionize intercity travel, making it more efficient and accessible. Additionally, XPENG AEROHT revealed plans to establish dedicated flying camps-hubs designed to offer immersive flight experiences, operational support, and user training-paving the way for a transformative and sustainable mobility ecosystem.

During the event, Photomochi Studio had the honor of interviewing Chaoyi Li, an XPENG representative, who shared exclusive insights into their mission of providing "Freedom to Fly."

ZEISS Group

At CES 2025, ZEISS showcased cutting-edge holographic technologies set to transform mobility, consumer electronics, and smart homes. Highlights included Multifunctional Smart Glass for seamless virtual and real-world integration, holographic vehicle displays to enhance safety, and interactive car windows blending entertainment with functionality.

ZEISS also revealed customizable holographic lighting for V2X communication and Transparent Cameras offering precise detection with nearly 100% transparency. Sustainability took center stage with the Solar Window, a transparent glass technology that generates electricity while maintaining aesthetics.

In an exclusive interview with Photomochi Studio, Christoph Erler, SVP of ZEISS Microoptics, shared inspiring insights on microoptics' revolutionary role in augmented reality and imaging.

Waymo

During CES 2025, Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana discussed the U.S.'s potential leadership in autonomous driving with a national safety standard. She emphasized the importance of safety as Waymo expands its operations, offering over 150,000 trips weekly in three U.S. cities, with plans to grow in 2025.

The Photomochi Studio team captured Waymo's groundbreaking technology and immersive demonstrations, highlighting their advancements in safer, more sustainable transportation solutions.

As part of this collaboration, Photomochi Studio conducted an exclusive interview with Sandy Karp, Communications Manager at Waymo, exploring the company's visionary approach to the future of mobility.

Razer

Razer has unveiled a range of exciting next-gen gaming innovations. Highlights include Project Ava, an AI-powered gaming copilot, and Project Arielle, the world's first gaming chair with both heating and cooling features.

The company also introduced the Razer Blade 16, a slimmer, smarter gaming laptop, along with Razer HyperBoost to enhance gaming performance. New products like the Razer Iskur V2 X ergonomic gaming chair and the Razer PC Remote Play mobile streaming platform were also showcased.

These innovations reflect Razer's commitment to advancing gaming hardware with immersive technology and sleek accessories.

Photomochi Studio was honored to showcase Razer's next-generation hardware and innovations at CES 2025, capturing their unwavering leadership in gaming technology and commitment to pushing boundaries.

Photomochi Studio was also offered an exclusive interview with Colby Hornick, Public Relations Manager at Razer.

MSI

At CES 2025, MSI showcased groundbreaking innovations in AI and gaming, unveiling its new AI Robot, powered by NVIDIA ACE, which allows users to control systems with natural language. MSI's CES highlights included award-winning products like the Claw 8 AI+ handheld, MPG 272URX QD-OLED gaming monitor, and the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth laptop.

Additionally, MSI debuted the MEG VISION X AI desktop, next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, and the MSI Cubi NUC AI+ mini PC, all designed to push the boundaries of performance, AI integration, and user experience.

From next-generation gaming laptops to AI-powered desktops, Photomochi Studio documented MSI's latest innovations and the excitement surrounding their CES 2025 showcase.

Dalton Wang, Integrated Marketing Manager at MSI, offered Photomochi Studio an in-depth overview of the company's newest products.

AMD

AMD highlighted its advancements in AI and mobile performance with several new product launches.

The AMD RyzenTM AI Max Series processors were introduced, offering powerful AI capabilities, enhanced gaming performance, and extended mobility.

The new AMD RyzenTM Z2 Series processors bring console-class gaming to handheld devices, while the AMD RyzenTM 9000 HX-Series processors are set to be one of the fastest mobile gaming processors.

Photomochi Studio had the exciting opportunity to collaborate with AMD at CES 2025, capturing their latest innovations in AI and mobile performance.

The team also had the privilege of conducting an exclusive interview with Donny Woligroski, Senior Technical Marketing Manager at AMD.

Insta360

At CES 2025, Insta360 showcased its latest innovations in 360-degree cameras, including the X4, its flagship action camera. With 8K video capture and AI-powered stabilization, the X4 allows users to shoot first and reframe later, while its invisible selfie stick creates a seamless floating-drone effect.

The GO 3S, the world's smallest 4K action camera, offers a modular design for versatile use, from traditional shots to hands-free POV recording via a magnetic pendant. Insta360 also displayed professional-grade cameras like the Pro 2 (8K) and Titan (11K), catering to high-end filmmakers.

Insta360's cameras feature 360-degree shooting and AI stabilization for smooth footage, while 8K resolution allows flexibility for cropping.

With these innovations, Insta360 continues to lead the 360-degree camera market and empower creators worldwide.

At CES 2025, Photomochi Studio had the opportunity to interview Adam Stringer, Senior Partnerships Manager at Insta360, who shared insights into the company's groundbreaking innovations.

Nikon

At CES 2025, Photomochi Studio collaborated with Nikon, where Senior Manager Mark Cruz led an insightful tour of their innovative technologies.

Nikon's robot vision system, featuring ultra-fast 2D/3D cameras, enables precision tasks in manufacturing. The C3 eMotion actuator unit enhances human-collaborative robots, while riblet processing technology reduces energy loss in industries like wind power and aviation.

Nikon also showcased its in-vehicle camera system for ADAS and autonomous driving, along with the groundbreaking Z9 Mirrorless Camera, set to play a key role in NASA's Artemis mission. Their virtual production solutions, paired with RED's KOMODO X camera, create immersive content for the future of storytelling.

Through a partnership with MRMC Broadcast and Disguise, Nikon offered an interactive CES experience, demonstrating the potential of 3D video production.

DREO

DREO unveiled innovative products at CES 2025, including the PolyFan 707S with Wind Motion Technology for personalized airflow, the ultra-quiet Portable AC319S with Drainage-Free Technology, and the AI-powered ChefMaker 2 for precise cooking.

Other highlights include the BaristaMaker Air Milk Frother for café-quality drinks and the RO Countertop Water Filter WF511 for quick, purified water. These products combine cutting-edge tech with smart home integration to enhance everyday comfort.

Photomochi Studio highlighted DREO's commitment to blending cutting-edge technology with everyday comfort. The coverage also included an exclusive interview with Jeff Mowrer, DREO's North America Brand Manager, where he discussed the company's vision and the future of smart home technology.

BMW

At CES 2025, BMW introduced its Panoramic iDrive technology, featuring a wide, windshield-spanning Panoramic Vision display, part of the new Operating System X.

This system includes a touchscreen, haptic feedback steering wheel, and a 3D head-up display, with customizable content like mapping and apps projected across the windshield. The Panoramic Vision will debut in the iX3 electric SUV by year's end.

BMW also announced the removal of the iDrive rotary controller, citing declining usage. The new OS offers advanced intelligence, over-the-air updates, and enhanced integration of third-party apps, including Zoom for video conferencing.

At CES 2025, Photomochi Studio had the opportunity to interview Lorenz Makeschin, Director of UI & UX iDrive at BMW. He shared insights into the development and features of the Panoramic iDrive system.

Sony

Sony Honda Mobility introduced the AFEELA 1 at CES 2025, marking the first model under its new AFEELA brand.

The AFEELA 1, set for U.S. production in Ohio and delivery by mid-2026, offers a starting price of $89,900 and features a range of advanced technologies.

These include an interactive AFEELA Personal Agent, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a performance design focused on agility and comfort.

The vehicle's cabin is optimized for entertainment with high-quality sound and immersive content. AFEELA 1 also emphasizes sustainable design, with materials sourced from plant-derived and recycled materials.

Online reservations are now open, with delivery starting in California.

The team captured the event's energy and conducted an insightful interview with Joshua Marine, a Sony Honda Mobility representative, who shared the vision and innovation behind this groundbreaking EV.

Photomochi Studio is thrilled to showcase the innovations of CES 2025

"We are honored to capture the cutting-edge advancements in technology at CES 2025," said Christopher C. Lee (, Founder and CEO of Photomochi Studio.

Photomochi Studio extends a heartfelt thank you to all the companies that entrusted them with the opportunity to cover their groundbreaking innovations at CES 2025. The team deeply appreciates the collaboration and support from these visionary brands, allowing them to showcase their achievements with a creative visual approach.

As a leading visual storytelling agency, Photomochi Studio is dedicated to capturing the essence of innovation through stunning imagery and compelling videography. With a proven track record of working with top-tier technology brands, the studio has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in bringing their groundbreaking products to life.

Through meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Photomochi Studio continues to empower technology companies in showcasing their most cutting-edge innovations with unmatched precision and creativity.

Media Contact Name: Photomochi Studio

Email: ...

Phone: 1-415-275-1448

Location: San Francisco, CA, USA

Website:

Instagram:

-p src="" border="0" width="150" height="70" alt="Primary Logo">

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.