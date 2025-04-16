Gurugram: MCG To Make Key Roads Encroachment-Free, Claims Official

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), Additional Commissioner, Mahavir Prasad, claimed on Wednesday that the administration has accelerated steps towards making Gurugram cleaner and more beautiful.

“The civic body will soon start a special cleanliness campaign. The objective of this campaign is to clean the key roads of the city, encroachment-free, and plant trees for environmental protection,” he claimed.

While chairing a meeting with the officials of the MCG and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Additional Commissioner held a detailed discussion regarding the cleanliness and beautification of the major key roads of the city.

The Additional Commissioner said that the MCG is ensuring that the city remains clean, beautiful, and environmentally friendly.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate in cleanliness and help in keeping the city encroachment-free.

The Additional Commissioner instructed the officials to increase the greenery on the green belt and divider so that the city is beautiful and the environment also benefits.

“The cleanliness should be ensured by promptly picking up the gardening-related waste and other types of debris lying at various places,” he said.

He emphasised that cleanliness should not be limited to regular cleaning only, but should also affect the beauty of the city and the quality of life of the citizens.

“For this, public places will be developed in an attractive manner,” he said.

He further expressed hope that with the joint action of MCG and GMDA, the condition of roads and public places in Gurugram will be even better in the coming days.

“This step of the MCG is a commendable effort towards cleanliness, greenery, and beauty, which is moving towards giving a better environment to the city dwellers,” he said.

The Additional Commissioner added that this cleanliness campaign has been started by the civic body, in which the participation and cooperation of the citizens is important.

“It is the responsibility of all of us towards our city that just as we take care of the cleanliness of our house, office, and establishment, in the same way we should take care of the cleanliness of the public places of our city,” he said.