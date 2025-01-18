TDP Leaders Demand Lokesh’S Elevation As Deputy Chief Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 18 (IANS) Seven months after the Telugu Desam Party-led National Alliance came to power in Andhra Pradesh, leaders within TDP have started demanding Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to promote his son and minister, Nara Lokesh, as the Deputy Chief Minister.

TDP Politburo member Srinivas Reddy on Saturday made the demand at a meeting addressed by the Chief Minister in Mydukur in YSR Kadapa district. The meeting was organised to mark the death anniversary of TDP founder and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao.

Srinivas Reddy requested Chandrababu Naidu to promote Lokesh as the Deputy Chief Minister to ensure a bright future for the party.“We have a wish. It has been 43 years since TDP's formation. A third-generation leader, Nara Lokesh, has come into the party. We want Lokesh to be promoted as Deputy CM to give confidence to youth and the party,” he said adding that this will give a better future to the party.

Srinivas Reddy stated that people are observing the efforts Lokesh is making to encourage youth, promote Information Technology and industry and to bring several companies to the state.“We hope that you will elevate him further to ensure a bright future for the party,” he added.

Earlier, another TDP leader Mahasena Rajesh had demanded that Lokesh be made Deputy Chief Minister in view of the future needs of the party and the government. Rajesh said Lokesh has already earned the recognition as a versatile minister and he has the eligibility to become the Deputy CM.

He said that while nepotism, denying opportunities based on lineage is equally wrong. The demands for making Lokesh the Deputy CM have come amid a feeling in a section of the TDP leaders that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is calling shots in the government and dictating terms to the coalition.

Pawan Kalyan is the president of Jana Sena, which along with BJP are the partners in the TDP-led coalition government. A section of TDP leaders want Lokesh to be promoted as Naidu's successor. The TDP chief will turn 75 on April 20 and Lokesh's supporters within the party are likely to step up their demand to anoint the young leader as the 'heir apparent'. Lokesh is the national general secretary of the TDP and the Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development.