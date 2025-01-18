Peace Must Come On Ukraine's Terms - Starmer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Peace in Ukraine must be achieved on Kyiv's terms, therefore it is necessary to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

British Prime Keir Starmer stated this during a joint press with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday in Warsaw, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As the British Prime Minister noted, London has pledged to help Ukraine. He also thanked Poland for its significant contribution to supporting and defending Ukraine.

"We're clear, together, that the route to a just and lasting peace comes through strength –

the strength to secure that peace, on Ukraine's terms. And the strength to maintain it. We will work with all allies to that end to step up our efforts to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position now, and guarantee that Ukraine will be able to defend herself and deter Russia in the future," Starmer emphasized.

He added that Ukraine's defense is "vital for the defense of Europe."

The British Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that Poland currently holds the EU Council presidency, calling it very important that security is the focus of Warsaw's presidency.

"Because this is the issue of our time. This is where the challenge is that we must rise to," Starmer emphasized.

The British Prime Minister noted that London supports the active development of defense cooperation with Warsaw. In this context, he said a joint program office would soon be opened in Bristol, which would be engaged in the implementation of defense projects for Poland.

