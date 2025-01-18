Prime Minister Makes Phone Call To Dutch Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call today, January 18, 2025, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Caspar Veldkamp.

During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

