Japanese And Indian Ventures Tie Up In Space Lasers

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Orbital Lasers, a Japanese venture company, has reached an agreement with Indian start-up InspeCity Space Laboratories to explore opportunities for collaboration in satellite servicing, in-space assembly and and orbital surveillance. The private sector initiative complements cooperation between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and serves as a [...]



Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window)

To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for AT+ Premium monthly membership , AT+ Premium yearly membership or AT+ Premium Access membership .