Economic Growth Projections For Major African Nations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This article examines the economic forecasts for Africa's leading economies by GDP: Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Algeria. Each nation faces unique challenges and opportunities as we look towards 2025 and 2026.



From Nigeria's service-led growth to South Africa's cautious recovery, Egypt's boom, Morocco's resilience, and Algeria's diversification, these projections offer insights into Africa's economic landscape.

Nigeria

The World projects Nigeria's to grow by 3.5% in 2025 , increasing slightly to 3.7% in 2026 . This growth follows an estimated 3.3% increase in 2024.



It is mainly driven by the services sector, particularly financial and telecommunications services. Recent macroeconomic reforms have bolstered business confidence, and tighter monetary policies aim to combat rising inflation and stabilize the naira.







The fiscal deficit has narrowed due to improved revenue from eliminating foreign exchange subsidies and unifying exchange rates. The anticipated decline in inflation should further stimulate domestic consumption and support the services sector.

South Africa

South Africa's economic outlook remains cautious, with GDP growth projected at 1.6% in 2025 and 1.8% in 2026 . The country struggles with persistent challenges such as energy supply issues and high unemployment rates. These rates stood at approximately 33.5% in mid-2024.



Although inflation has moderated, the economy continues to face structural constraints that hinder significant recovery. The government aims to implement structural reforms and boost infrastructure investments to enhance economic performance.

Egypt

Egypt's economy is expected to grow by 4.1% in 2025 , following a projected growth of 2.4% in 2024 . The International Monetary Fund (IMF ) supports this outlook, citing increased private consumption driven by rising remittances.



A gradual decrease in inflation is also highlighted as a key factor. Sectoral growth is expected across communications, tourism, and construction, contributing positively to overall economic performance.

Morocco

Morocco anticipates steady economic expansion, with GDP growth projected at 3.2% in 2025 , improving to 3.4% in 2026 . This growth comes amid global economic developments that favor declining inflation rates and ongoing monetary easing measures.



The country's economy has shown resilience despite challenges such as elevated debt service costs and limited employment opportunities.

Algeria

Algeria's economy is projected to grow by 4.5% in 2025 , supported by robust performance in both hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors. Key sectors such as industry, agriculture, and construction are expected to see significant growth rates.



These sectors will contribute positively to overall economic performance. The government plans substantial public spending while maintaining a focus on diversifying its economy away from hydrocarbons.



These projections reflect a mixed economic landscape across major African nations, highlighting both opportunities for recovery and persistent challenges that require careful management through sound policies and reforms.

