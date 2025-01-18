Soccer Games for Saturday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday, January 18, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, , and several other domestic leagues across Europe.



With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Premier League (England)







12:30 PM: Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth



3:00 PM: Brentford vs Liverpool



3:00 PM: Leicester City vs Fulham



3:00 PM: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

5:30 PM: Arsenal vs Aston Villa







3:00 PM: Willem II vs Feyenoord

3:00 PM: Go Ahead Eagles vs FC Groningen







3:00 PM: Santa Clara vs Estoril



3:00 PM: Rio Ave vs Sporting CP

3:00 PM: Vitória Guimarães vs Arouca







3:00 PM: FC Sion vs Grasshoppers



3:00 PM: Young Boys vs FC Winterthur

3:00 PM: Servette vs St. Gallen







3:00 PM: Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

3:00 PM: Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory







3:00 PM: Ironi Kiryat Shmona vs Beitar Jerusalem



3:00 PM: Bnei Sakhnin vs Maccabi Haifa

3:00 PM: Maccabi Bnei Raina vs Maccabi Petah Tikva







3:00 PM: Forest Green Rovers vs Rochdale



3:00 PM: Oldham Athletic vs Aldershot Town



3:00 PM: Southend United vs Barnet

3:00 PM: Tamworth vs Boston United







3:00 PM: Elgin City vs Aberdeen



3:00 PM: Hamilton Academical vs Musselburgh Athletic



3:00 PM: Hibernian vs Clydebank



3:00 PM: Queen of the South vs St. Mirren



3:00 PM: Queen's Park vs Montrose



3:00 PM: Ross County vs Livingston



3:00 PM: St. Johnstone vs Motherwell

5:30 PM: Celtic vs Kilmarnock







10:30 AM: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Caykur Rizespor



1:00 PM: Gaziantep FK vs Bodrum FK

4:00 PM: Besiktas vs Samsunspor







4:30 PM: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

8:00 PM: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions



La Liga (Spain)Primeira Liga (Portugal)Swiss Super LeagueA-League (Australia)Israeli Premier LeagueNational League (England)Scottish CupTurkish Super LigNFL Playoffs (American Football)Football fans can catch these exciting matches through various broadcast channels, including ESPN, ABC, FOX, CBS, and other local broadcasters. Some matches may also be available on streaming platforms or official league websites.Soccer Games for Saturday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast