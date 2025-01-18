Soccer Games For Saturday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday, January 18, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga , and several other domestic leagues across Europe.
With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Premier League (England)
12:30 PM: Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM: Brentford vs Liverpool
3:00 PM: Leicester City vs Fulham
3:00 PM: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
5:30 PM: Arsenal vs Aston Villa
La Liga (Spain)
3:00 PM: Willem II vs Feyenoord
3:00 PM: Go Ahead Eagles vs FC Groningen
Primeira Liga (Portugal)
3:00 PM: Santa Clara vs Estoril
3:00 PM: Rio Ave vs Sporting CP
3:00 PM: Vitória Guimarães vs Arouca
Swiss Super League
3:00 PM: FC Sion vs Grasshoppers
3:00 PM: Young Boys vs FC Winterthur
3:00 PM: Servette vs St. Gallen
A-League (Australia)
3:00 PM: Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
3:00 PM: Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
Israeli Premier League
3:00 PM: Ironi Kiryat Shmona vs Beitar Jerusalem
3:00 PM: Bnei Sakhnin vs Maccabi Haifa
3:00 PM: Maccabi Bnei Raina vs Maccabi Petah Tikva
National League (England)
3:00 PM: Forest Green Rovers vs Rochdale
3:00 PM: Oldham Athletic vs Aldershot Town
3:00 PM: Southend United vs Barnet
3:00 PM: Tamworth vs Boston United
Scottish Cup
3:00 PM: Elgin City vs Aberdeen
3:00 PM: Hamilton Academical vs Musselburgh Athletic
3:00 PM: Hibernian vs Clydebank
3:00 PM: Queen of the South vs St. Mirren
3:00 PM: Queen's Park vs Montrose
3:00 PM: Ross County vs Livingston
3:00 PM: St. Johnstone vs Motherwell
5:30 PM: Celtic vs Kilmarnock
Turkish Super Lig
10:30 AM: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Caykur Rizespor
1:00 PM: Gaziantep FK vs Bodrum FK
4:00 PM: Besiktas vs Samsunspor
NFL Playoffs (American Football)
4:30 PM: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
8:00 PM: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Football fans can catch these exciting matches through various broadcast channels, including ESPN, ABC, FOX, CBS, and other local broadcasters. Some matches may also be available on streaming platforms or official league websites.
