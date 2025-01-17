Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
1/17/2025
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH -- The Israeli Occupation mini-cabinet approves the deal for enforcing a truce in Gaza and swapping prisoners with the Palestinian movement Hamas.
BEIRUT -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun holds talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel macron at Baabda Palace on the efforts to strengthen the truce with the Israeli occupation.
WASHINGTON -- Starship experiences a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn and explodes.
WASHINGTON -- The US Supreme Court rules that a controversial ban on TikTok may take effect this weekend.
ISLAMABAD -- Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are convicted in a corruption case. (end) gb
