Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH -- The Israeli mini-cabinet approves the deal for enforcing a truce in Gaza and swapping prisoners with the Palestinian movement Hamas.

BEIRUT -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun holds talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel at Baabda Palace on the efforts to strengthen the truce with the Israeli occupation.

WASHINGTON -- Starship experiences a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn and explodes.

WASHINGTON -- The US Supreme Court rules that a controversial ban on TikTok may take effect this weekend.

ISLAMABAD -- Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are convicted in a corruption case. (end) gb