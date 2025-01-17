Stromasys To Exhibit At ITEXPO Florida 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Stromasys, the leader in legacy hardware virtualization, announced today that it will be showcasing its Charon legacy server emulation at ITEXPO, set to be held February 11-13, 2025, at the Broward County Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. ITEXPO is the communications and digital transformation event where influential buyers gather to make their purchase decisions. Meet Stromasys at ITEXPO at booth #2063 to learn more about Stromasys' strategy legacy server emulation.



For more than 20 years, executives, buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries have assembled at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.



“The Stromasys team is excited to be a first-time sponsor at ITEXPO this year. We are looking forward to meeting industry professionals that can benefit from our legacy server emulation solution to reduce legacy technical debt and help with infrastructure modernization initiatives.”



Stromasys hardware virtualization is the easiest, most cost-effective way to move mission-critical systems off vulnerable, aging legacy hardware without changing your applications. Minimize risk while maximizing performance with Stromasys.



About Stromasys:

Stromasys is the original and leading provider of enterprise-class cross-platform virtualization solutions for SunSPARC, PA-RISC, DEC VAX, DEC Alpha, and DEC PDP-11 servers. Since our founding in 1998, Stromasys has provided the world's leading organizations with a better way to break free from the growing risks associated with legacy hardware maintenance.





