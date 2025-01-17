Kuwait Ambassador To Bahrain Lauds Students' Voluntary Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Bahrain Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad on Friday praised the volunteering campaigns launched by the Kuwaiti citizens.

Sheikh Thamer was speaking to KUNA during his participation in the voluntary academic campaign launched by Kuwaiti students who study at the Arab Gulf University.

The envoy granted a shield to the Kuwaiti students in appreciation of their good efforts for serving others. He also thanked the National of Kuwait -- Bahrain branch -- for supporting the students.

The head of the Kuwaiti Cultural Office in Bahrain Dr. Mohammad Al-Dughaim also hailed in remarks to KUNA the students' efforts that depict the genuine values of the Kuwaitis.

The two-day campaign, organized by the Kuwaiti students at the Avenues Bahrain, aims to promote first aid and how to respond to dire conditions and save lives. (end)

