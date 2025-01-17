Cannabis Means Business (CMB), New York Global Edition, Opens Registration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experience the Premier Trade Show & Conference, June 4-5,

For Cannabis Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Cannabis Means Business (CMB), the premier business to business and expo, announces that registration is now open for its highly anticipated 2025 event. Taking place June 4-5, 2025 at the Javits Center In New York City, the epicenter of commerce and innovation, CMB will bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts from across the rapidly growing cannabis sector.

Now in its 11th year, CMB (formerly CWCBExpo) is renowned for providing an unparalleled platform for networking, education, and business development. With an expansive exhibit floor and a diverse slate of industry-leading speakers, CMB attendees can expect an array of educational sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to address the complexities of operating within the regional, national, and global cannabis marketplace.

What to Expect at CMB 2025:



Expert-Led Panels & Sessions : providing insights from industry leaders covering critical topics like market trends, investment strategies, global opportunities, regulatory frameworks and innovative business models that are shaping the industry.

Product Showcases : featuring the latest products, services, and technologies driving the cannabis industry forward.

Workshops and Trainings : practical sessions designed to provide actionable knowledge and skills for business success in the cannabis sector . Networking Opportunities : including exhibit floor activations, mixers, and after hours events.

Featured keynote speakers and panelists will include top industry figures, government representatives, and thought leaders who will discuss the most pressing issues shaping the future of cannabis business.

"As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve, CMB remains at the forefront of shaping its business landscape," said Christine Ianuzzi, CEO of CMB. "Our mission is to provide a vibrant space for industry professionals to connect, learn, and discover the tools they need to succeed in this dynamic market. This year's event promises to deliver even more value with a carefully curated lineup of speakers, exhibitors, and innovative content.”

Who Should Attend:



Cannabis Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

Dispensary and Retail Operators

Investors and Venture Capitalists

Manufacturers, Cultivators, and Suppliers

Legal, Compliance, and Regulatory Professionals Industry Influencers and Advocates

Register Now to take advantage of early bird rates at this premier industry event here: . There is still time to submit a speaker application and be a part of the prestigious CMB conference program: . For more information on exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities visit;

About Cannabis Means Business (CMB)

Cannabis Means Business (CMB), formerly CWCBExpo, is the premier North American trade show and conference for professionals and companies who are serious about growth, innovation and building their business in cannabis. As champions of a responsible, ethical, sustainable and profitable cannabis ecosystem, CMB reflects the vibrancy and complexity of New York City-a global hub for business, innovation and the cannabis supply chain. Visit:

