Toobit To List HOPPY (Hoppy)For Spot Trading On January 20, 2025

Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of HOPPY (Hoppy) for spot trading, starting January 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM UTC .
About HOPPY
HOPPY is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain paying homage to an internet meme based on the famous comic book“The Night Riders”, published in 2012 by artist and illustrator Matt Furie.
Key Highlights
– Memecoin: Hoppy is a meme-based token with a total supply of 420,690,000,000, aiming to dominate the meme universe.
– Community centric: The project emphasizes a tax-free policy, with LP tokens burned and contract ownership renounced to foster trust and transparency.
What is HOPPY token?
Based on Ethereum, HOPPY's mission is to unite the community through meme magic and establish itself as a prominent figure in the meme universe
Trading Information
– Trading Pair : HOPPY/USDT
– Deposit Open : January 19, 2025 (UTC)
– Spot Trading Open : January 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM (UTC)
– Withdrawal Open: January 21, 2025 (UTC)
– Contract address: 0x6E79B51959CF968d87826592f46f819F92466615
This new addition to Toobit is expected to give users more trading options and opportunities. The platform stays dedicated to offering low fees, quick transaction processing, and 24/7 customer support, making trading easy and enjoyable for everyone.
About Toobit
Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.
For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram
Contact : Davin C.
Email : ...
Website :
