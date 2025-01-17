A FRESH GOURMET START WITH TONNINO AT WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winter Fancy Food Show unveils bold new offerings from America's #1 Gourmet Tuna Brand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the arrival of a new year comes a chance to refresh everyone's habits, rethink everyday meals, and learn to embrace a more gourmet way of eating. Tonnino, the #1 gourmet tuna brand in the U.S., is seizing this moment to inspire consumers and trade professionals alike with bold innovations that redefine convenience and flavor. Visitors to the Winter Fancy Food Show, January 19–21, 2025, in Las Vegas Booth 2931, will be among the first to experience Tonnino's freshest offerings yet. From its recently launched first-ever jarred salmon in the U.S. to vibrant, vegetable-packed Albacore tuna, Tonnino promises a year full of culinary possibilities.“Each new year is an opportunity to start fresh, and that's exactly what Tonnino wants to bring to the table in 2025-a fresh start in how we eat, entertain, and enjoy treasures from the sea,” said Gabriela Jimenez, Sales and Marketing Director for Tonnino.“Our newest offerings are designed to inspire, whether you're creating everyday meals, hosting a gathering, or seeking healthier options. These products are more than food-they're an inspiration to a more flavorful and sustainable lifestyle, for every taste.”What's New at Winter Fancy Food Show.Brand New: Wild-Caught Silver Salmon JarsMarking a groundbreaking moment in the U.S., Tonnino's jarred Silver Salmon is sourced from pristine Alaskan waters, hand-cut, and preserved in premium olive oils. Flavors include Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Smoked Olive Oil with Rosemary, and Olive Oil with Dill & Garlic. This line is a versatile addition to elevate salads, pastas, or gourmet snack boards..Albacore Meets Bright and Wholesome VegetablesFor those looking to eat healthier without compromising on taste, Tonnino introduces Albacore Tuna with Vegetables. These ready-to-eat combinations pair sustainably caught Albacore with vibrant ingredients like Jalapeños & Carrots, Chickpeas, Corn & Carrots, and Garlic & Herbs, perfect for reinventing meals with bold flavors..New Dips, Fresh IdeasTonnino brings a burst of creativity to entertaining with its gourmet Party Dips. These products transform easily into high-protein, flavorful dips when mixed with cream cheese, sour cream, or Greek yogurt. Flavors like Spicy Bell Pepper or Chipotle Sauce Tuna turn everyday gatherings into something extraordinary..Kid-Friendly Tuna Tins with a Fresh SpinFor families seeking new, nutritious ideas for lunchboxes and snacks, Tonnino's new kid-focused line delivers. Smaller portions of lean Yellowfin Tuna are paired with real vegetables like Sweet Corn or Carrots & Peas, offering a wholesome option for kids that's both fun and satisfying.A Gourmet Fresh Start with TonninoWith Tonnino's 25 varieties, including the new Albacore Tuna, every recipe we all love gets a sophisticated upgrade. Tuna melts become a velvety fusion of softness and flavor, salads are transformed into vibrant gourmet creations, and pasta dishes are elevated into restaurant-worthy meals. This isn't just tuna-it's an experience. The carefully crafted Albacore Tuna with garden vegetables brings an added dimension to the everyday, inviting everyone to rediscover the joy of cooking with premium ingredients. For those who crave quality and flavor, one thing is clear: Tuna is Tonnino, and Tonnino is the new gold standard for tuna lovers everywhere.The Winter Fancy Food Show is the perfect place to kick off the new year with inspiration for a healthier, more flavorful 2025. Stop by Booth 2931 to sample Tonnino's latest creations and discover why it remains the trusted choice for those who value premium, sustainable seafood.Tonnino products are available nationwide at Whole Foods, Walmart, Fairway, Publix, and online at Amazon. For recipes, ideas, and inspiration, visit .# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tonnino and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ...

