UK Launches Soft Power Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy have launched the UK Soft Power Council in London.

The move is aims to drive UK growth and security, in support of the government's Plan for Change, said in a statement.

He said, "Soft power is fundamental to the UK's impact and reputation around the world. I am often struck by the enormous love and respect which our music, sport, educations and institutions generate on every continent. But we have not taken a sufficiently strategic approach to these huge assets as a country. Harnessing soft power effectively can help to build relationships, deepen trust, enhance our security and drive economic growth.

That is why I have created the Soft Power Council to channel British expertise as we look to re-imagine Britain's role on the world stage, reinvigorate alliances and forge new partnerships."

The UK ranks in the top three across all major soft power indices, with global affinity for culture and creative industries, sport, education and institutions.

The Soft Power Council is an advisory board to the UK government that brings together top soft power and foreign policy experts to shape the UK government's soft power strategy and impact.(end) nbs







