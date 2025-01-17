Israeli Occupation Mini-Cabinet Approves Truce Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The Israeli mini-cabinet approved on Friday the deal for enforcing a truce in Gaza and swapping prisoners with the Palestinian movement Hamas.

An official statement said the mini-cabinet for security and affairs recommended that the proposed deal be approved, adding that the (broad) would hold a session later today to endorse it.

Tel Aviv, after the cabinet endorsement of the deal would publicize the list of the Palestinian prisoners who would be freed.

According to the deal that had been declared in Doha, Qatar, the guns would fall silent on Sunday, while the occupation and Hamas would begin swapping prisoners. (end)

