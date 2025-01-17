EU Provides 235 Mln. Euro In New Humanitarian Aid To Syrians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced on Friday new humanitarian support for Syrians both in Syria and in neighboring countries, amounting to 235 million Euro in 2025.

In a press statement, the EU confirmed that it is working at all levels to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid, including through the launch of Humanitarian Air Bridge flights.

The statement added that the new EU funding would be allocated to provide emergency assistance, including food, clean drinking water, medical aid, essential services, protection for vulnerable groups from violence and exploitation, shelter solutions for displaced people, and educational support for children.

From her side, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management and Equality Hadja Lahbib, who is visiting Syria and met with the leader of the Syrian interim government Ahmad al-Sharaa, stated that this funding "will help meet basic needs such as housing, food, clean water, sanitation, healthcare, education, emergency situations, and more."

In a post on her X account, Lahbib confirmed that Syria is at a "turning point," and the decisions made in the coming days and weeks will be decisive, expressing the EU's support for the Syrians "to alleviate their suffering and meet their basic needs."

Commissioner Lahbib is meeting with representatives from the Syrian transitional government, as well as EU partners and Syrian civil society organizations, to discuss urgent humanitarian challenges and needs.

According to the EU press release, the Commissioner will also visit Jordan, where "she will meet with local authorities, as well as heads of UN agencies and key humanitarian partners. She will also meet with Syrian refugees during a visit to an EU aid project."

This visit, the first by a senior EU official, is part of an ongoing European initiative aimed, according to EU officials, at supporting a comprehensive political transition that preserves Syria's sovereignty, guarantees the rights of women and minorities, ensures accountability, and achieves justice.

The visit comes two weeks after the visits of the German and French foreign ministers.(end)

arn







MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109101309