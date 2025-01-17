Australia's Wind Power Market Forecasted Through 2035: Installed Capacity And Generation Trends Revealed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis on Upcoming Deals and Investments Shaping Australia's Wind Power market Landscape
Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Wind Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Australia. The report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2035. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2015 to 2035 in the country's wind power market.
A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by a team of industry experts.
The scope of the research includes:
A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption. An overview of the country's renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2015-2035), generation trends (2015-2035) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. Detailed overview of the country's wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects. Deal analysis of the country's wind power market. Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources. Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Reasons to Buy
Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. Identify key growth and investment opportunities in country's wind power market. Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market. Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential. Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events. Identify key partners and business development avenues. Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2015-2023
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2015-2023
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Australia
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035
Renewable Power Market, Australia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2015-2035 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2023 and 2035 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2024-2035 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Capacity Growth by Source, 2023-2035
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Power Generation, 2015-2035
Renewable Power Market, Australia, Power Generation by Source, 2015-2035 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2023-2035
3. Wind Power Market, Australia
3.1 Wind Power Market, Australia, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035
Wind Power Market, Australia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2015-2035
3.2 Wind Power Market, Australia, Power Generation, 2015-2035
Wind Power Market, Australia, Power Generation by Type, 2015-2035
3.3 Wind Power Market, Australia, Market Size, 2015-2030
3.4 Wind Power Market, Australia, Power Plants
Wind Power Market, Australia, Major Active Plants Wind Power Market, Australia, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants Wind Power Market, Australia, Key Under-construction Projects.
3.5 Wind Power Market, Australia, Deal Analysis, 2023
Wind Power Market, Australia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2015-2023 Wind Power Market, Australia, Split by Deal Type, 2023
3.6 Wind Power Market, Australia, Turbine Market, 2015-2028
Wind Turbine Market, Australia, Annual Installed Capacity, 2015-2028 Wind Turbine Market, Australia, Market Size, 2015-2028
4. Renewable Energy Policy, Australia
4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
4.2 Policy Snapshot
4.3 Renewable Energy Targets
4.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework
Renewable Energy Target (RET) Scheme Climate Change Target 2030 Long Term Emissions Reduction Plan Offshore Clean Energy Infrastructure Regulatory Framework Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, Australia, Federal Incentives Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) 2023-24 Budget National Hydrogen Strategy Australia-Germany Hydrogen Accord - Hygate program Microgrids Australian Clean Hydrogen Trade Program (ACHTP)
4.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia
Feed-in Tariffs South Australia Renewable Energy Auctions The Sustainability Incentives Scheme South Australia Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement National Hydrogen Strategy - South Australia
4.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)
Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap Assessing large-scale solar projects in NSW Proposed New Energy Policy Framework Feed-in Tariffs Funds for Renewable Energy in Regional Communities Solar Homes Policy Solar for Low Income Household Empowering Homes: Solar Battery Loan Program NSW Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement National Hydrogen Strategy - New South Wales Small-scale Technology Certificates
4.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria
Renewable Energy Action Plan Victoria's Climate Change Strategy Feed-in Tariffs Agriculture Energy Investment Plan (AEIP) New Renewable Energy Target for Victoria (VRET) The Victorian Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (VREAS) Renewable Hydrogen Commercialization Pathways Fund Victorian Big Battery (VBB) National Hydrogen Strategy - Victoria
4.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania
Feed-in Tariffs Renewable Energy Action Plan Renewable Energy Target Tasmania Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement National Hydrogen Strategy - Tasmania Tasmanian Renewable Hydrogen Action Plan
4.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland
Feed-in Tariffs Queensland Renewable Energy Auctions Queensland interest-free solar loans Solar 150 initiative CleanCo National Hydrogen Strategy - Queensland
4.10 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory
ACT Renewable Energy Auctions Home Battery Storage Program Rooftop Solar Scheme Sustainable Household Scheme National Hydrogen Strategy - Australian Capital Territory
4.11 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia
Climate Policy Energy Transformation Strategy Distributed Energy Buyback Scheme (DEBS) National Hydrogen Strategy - Western Australia
4.12 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory
Roadmap to achieve Renewable Energy Target Incentives for Renewable Energy Solar Energy Transformation Program (SETuP) National Hydrogen Strategy - Northern Territory
5. Wind Power Market, Australia, Company Profiles
5.1 AGL Energy Ltd
AGL Energy Ltd - Company Overview AGL Energy Ltd - Business Description AGL Energy Ltd - SWOT Analysis AGL Energy Ltd - Major Products and Services AGL Energy Ltd - Head Office
5.2 Iberdrola SA
Iberdrola SA - Company Overview Iberdrola SA - Business Description Iberdrola SA - SWOT Analysis Iberdrola SA - Major Products and Services Iberdrola SA - Head Office
5.3 Origin Energy Ltd
Origin Energy Ltd - Company Overview Origin Energy Ltd - Business Description Origin Energy Ltd - SWOT Analysis Origin Energy Ltd - Major Products and Services Origin Energy Ltd - Head Office
5.4 Renewable Energy Systems Holdings Ltd
Renewable Energy Systems Holdings Ltd - Company Overview Renewable Energy Systems Holdings Ltd - Major Products and Services Renewable Energy Systems Holdings Ltd - Head Office
5.5 Neoen SA
Neoen SA - Company Overview Neoen SA - Major Products and Services Neoen SA - Head Office
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109101213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.