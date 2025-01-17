Australia's Wind Power Market Forecasted Through 2035: Installed Capacity And Generation Trends Revealed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis on Upcoming Deals and Investments Shaping Australia's Wind Power Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Wind Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Australia. The report discusses the power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2035. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2015 to 2035 in the country's wind power market.

A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by a team of industry experts.

The scope of the research includes:



A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview of the country's renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2015-2035), generation trends (2015-2035) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Detailed overview of the country's wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

Deal analysis of the country's wind power market.

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources. Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2015-2023

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2015-2023

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Australia

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035



Renewable Power Market, Australia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2015-2035

Renewable Power Market, Australia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2023 and 2035

Renewable Power Market, Australia, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2024-2035 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Capacity Growth by Source, 2023-2035

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Power Generation, 2015-2035



Renewable Power Market, Australia, Power Generation by Source, 2015-2035 Renewable Power Market, Australia, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2023-2035

3. Wind Power Market, Australia

3.1 Wind Power Market, Australia, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035

Wind Power Market, Australia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2015-2035

3.2 Wind Power Market, Australia, Power Generation, 2015-2035

Wind Power Market, Australia, Power Generation by Type, 2015-2035

3.3 Wind Power Market, Australia, Market Size, 2015-2030

3.4 Wind Power Market, Australia, Power Plants



Wind Power Market, Australia, Major Active Plants

Wind Power Market, Australia, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants Wind Power Market, Australia, Key Under-construction Projects.

3.5 Wind Power Market, Australia, Deal Analysis, 2023



Wind Power Market, Australia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2015-2023 Wind Power Market, Australia, Split by Deal Type, 2023

3.6 Wind Power Market, Australia, Turbine Market, 2015-2028



Wind Turbine Market, Australia, Annual Installed Capacity, 2015-2028 Wind Turbine Market, Australia, Market Size, 2015-2028

4. Renewable Energy Policy, Australia

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Policy Snapshot

4.3 Renewable Energy Targets

4.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework



Renewable Energy Target (RET) Scheme

Climate Change Target 2030

Long Term Emissions Reduction Plan

Offshore Clean Energy Infrastructure Regulatory Framework

Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, Australia, Federal Incentives

Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)

Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF)

2023-24 Budget

National Hydrogen Strategy

Australia-Germany Hydrogen Accord - Hygate program

Microgrids Australian Clean Hydrogen Trade Program (ACHTP)

4.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia



Feed-in Tariffs

South Australia Renewable Energy Auctions

The Sustainability Incentives Scheme

South Australia Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement National Hydrogen Strategy - South Australia

4.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)



Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap

Assessing large-scale solar projects in NSW

Proposed New Energy Policy Framework

Feed-in Tariffs

Funds for Renewable Energy in Regional Communities

Solar Homes Policy

Solar for Low Income Household

Empowering Homes: Solar Battery Loan Program

NSW Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement

National Hydrogen Strategy - New South Wales Small-scale Technology Certificates

4.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria



Renewable Energy Action Plan

Victoria's Climate Change Strategy

Feed-in Tariffs

Agriculture Energy Investment Plan (AEIP)

New Renewable Energy Target for Victoria (VRET)

The Victorian Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (VREAS)

Renewable Hydrogen Commercialization Pathways Fund

Victorian Big Battery (VBB) National Hydrogen Strategy - Victoria

4.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania



Feed-in Tariffs

Renewable Energy Action Plan

Renewable Energy Target

Tasmania Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement

National Hydrogen Strategy - Tasmania Tasmanian Renewable Hydrogen Action Plan

4.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland



Feed-in Tariffs

Queensland Renewable Energy Auctions

Queensland interest-free solar loans

Solar 150 initiative

CleanCo National Hydrogen Strategy - Queensland

4.10 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory



ACT Renewable Energy Auctions

Home Battery Storage Program

Rooftop Solar Scheme

Sustainable Household Scheme National Hydrogen Strategy - Australian Capital Territory

4.11 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia



Climate Policy

Energy Transformation Strategy

Distributed Energy Buyback Scheme (DEBS) National Hydrogen Strategy - Western Australia

4.12 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory



Roadmap to achieve Renewable Energy Target

Incentives for Renewable Energy

Solar Energy Transformation Program (SETuP) National Hydrogen Strategy - Northern Territory

5. Wind Power Market, Australia, Company Profiles

5.1 AGL Energy Ltd



AGL Energy Ltd - Company Overview

AGL Energy Ltd - Business Description

AGL Energy Ltd - SWOT Analysis

AGL Energy Ltd - Major Products and Services AGL Energy Ltd - Head Office

5.2 Iberdrola SA



Iberdrola SA - Company Overview

Iberdrola SA - Business Description

Iberdrola SA - SWOT Analysis

Iberdrola SA - Major Products and Services Iberdrola SA - Head Office

5.3 Origin Energy Ltd



Origin Energy Ltd - Company Overview

Origin Energy Ltd - Business Description

Origin Energy Ltd - SWOT Analysis

Origin Energy Ltd - Major Products and Services Origin Energy Ltd - Head Office

5.4 Renewable Energy Systems Holdings Ltd



Renewable Energy Systems Holdings Ltd - Company Overview

Renewable Energy Systems Holdings Ltd - Major Products and Services Renewable Energy Systems Holdings Ltd - Head Office

5.5 Neoen SA



Neoen SA - Company Overview

Neoen SA - Major Products and Services Neoen SA - Head Office

