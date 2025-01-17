BKV Energy Offers Customers A Lower Electricity Rate With Blend & Extend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Customers can switch to a more affordable plan mid-contract at no cost!

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BKV , a residential electricity provider in Texas, offers customers the opportunity to switch to a cheaper electricity plan in the middle of their current contracts-at no cost. Customers were given the opportunity to reduce their energy charge by up to 3.5 cents per kWh, with the average decrease offered landing at 1.4 cents per kWh.

This is BKV Energy's Blend & Extend program in action, a benefit offered to Bluebonnet plan customers and subscribers of the Premier+ Benefits . This exclusive feature gives customers the ability to reduce their energy charge with a lower kWh rate when wholesale electricity market conditions shift in their favor.

Consistent with their goal for ultra-transparency in pricing, BKV Energy's Blend & Extend system is consistently searching for opportunities to reduce the rates of customers to help them save even more per kWh on their electricity bills. Wholesale electricity prices are always changing due to fluctuations in market conditions related to weather, seasonality, and generation costs. The Blend & Extend system compares customers' plan terms against changes in wholesale electricity prices since the start of their contract and looks for opportunities to provide a more affordable contract.

When BKV Energy identifies potential savings, customers are notified and can switch to the cheaper rate without paying a cancellation fee. This distinctive offer to help Texans save on energy requires no action from the consumer beyond saying "Yes!", as BKV Energy automatically makes the change on their behalf.

"At BKV Energy, our commitment to pricing transparency and customer satisfaction drives everything we do. The Blend & Extend program reflects our dedication to helping customers save money on energy by giving them the opportunity to switch to a lower rate without hassle," says Javier Hinojosa, Vice President of Retail Power at BKV Energy. "It's another way we aim to overdeliver value, ensuring our customers enjoy not only affordable, fixed-rate energy but also the peace of mind that comes with knowing they're getting the best deal possible."

Through this program, the BKV Energy customer support team contacts the consumer to provide the opportunity to switch to a lower rate. There's no cost associated with switching-only the opportunity to save on price per kWh. If a customer decides to switch to the lower rate, their current contract is replaced with a more affordable rate on a new contract, helping to extend the savings even further into the future.

When claiming a Blend & Extend offer, the consumer will also continue to receive the benefits associated with the Bluebonnet plan or Premier+ Benefits subscription:



BKV Energy Rewards: 25 monthly rewards points that can be used for a chance to win daily, weekly, and monthly prizes up to $1,000.

ElectroShare: Offers a share of the company's annual payout. The longer someone has been a BKV Energy customer, the larger their share was, rewarding customer retention while remaining dedicated to customer satisfaction.

Save Now, Pay Later: If finances are tight, skip a bill and pay for it over the next six months instead, graciously offering flexibility.

Contract Consultation: Empowering the customer with concierge contract services, and prioritizing transparency and choice to secure an energy plan that saves the most! Spark Alerts: Opt-in pertinent notices include extreme weather notifications and energy-saving tips to help customers stay safe and reduce electric bills.

To learn more about BKV Energy's Blend & Extend offering and how to become eligible, visit its website at or contact customer service at 855-258-4797.

About BKV Energy

BKV Energy is a Texas-based residential electricity provider dedicated to delivering transparent and simple energy plans with no base charges or hidden fees. With innovative solutions like ElectroShare, the company is committed to providing its customers with reliable and affordable electricity. BKV Energy also offers renewable energy plans to its customers. PUCT #10323

