The Australian Economy grew by a moderate rate of 1.9% in 2023, slowing down considerably from 4.3% in 2022.
Slowing economic growth and the increasing cost of living made many consumers restrict their discretionary expenditure. As a result, their spending on beer and cider declined, resulting in the sector's volume decline in 2023.
Manufacturers' growing investments in zero-alcohol beer have been playing a key role in offsetting losses recorded by regular offerings, as consumers are increasingly restricting their alcohol consumption.
The beer & cider sector will decline at a negative volume CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2024. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, Australian consumers have been restricting their discretionary spending, hampering the demand for beer and cider.
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Executive Summary
Industry Snapshot
Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth
Category and Segment Insight
Beer & Cider Winners and Losers
Flavor Dynamics
Price Segment Dynamics
Special Focus Segment Insights
Company and Brand Insight
Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics
Leading Company Profiles
Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics
Brand Spotlight Case Studies
Job Analytics - Themes Evolution and Total Jobs
Global Patent Filings
Distribution Insight
Channel Dynamics
Beer & Cider Channel Share Dynamics
Sub-Channel Evolution
Category Price Point Analysis
Packaging Insight
Packaging Snapshot
Packaging Material Snapshot
Packaging Type Snapshot
Consumer Insight
Key Consumer Trends
Trend Analysis
Actionable Insights
Appendix
