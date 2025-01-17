(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Beer and Cider Insights 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian grew by a moderate rate of 1.9% in 2023, slowing down considerably from 4.3% in 2022.

Slowing economic growth and the increasing cost of living made many consumers restrict their discretionary expenditure. As a result, their spending on beer and cider declined, resulting in the sector's volume decline in 2023.

Manufacturers' growing investments in zero-alcohol beer have been playing a key role in offsetting losses recorded by regular offerings, as consumers are increasingly restricting their alcohol consumption.

The beer & cider sector will decline at a negative volume CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2024. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, Australian consumers have been restricting their discretionary spending, hampering the demand for beer and cider.

Key Topics Covered

IntroductionExecutive SummaryIndustry SnapshotEnablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider GrowthCategory and Segment InsightBeer & Cider Winners and LosersFlavor DynamicsPrice Segment DynamicsSpecial Focus Segment InsightsCompany and Brand InsightTop Beer & Cider Company DynamicsLeading Company ProfilesTop Beer & Cider Brand DynamicsBrand Spotlight Case StudiesJob Analytics - Themes Evolution and Total JobsGlobal Patent FilingsDistribution InsightChannel DynamicsBeer & Cider Channel Share DynamicsSub-Channel EvolutionCategory Price Point AnalysisPackaging InsightPackaging SnapshotPackaging Material SnapshotPackaging Type SnapshotConsumer InsightKey Consumer TrendsTrend AnalysisActionable InsightsAppendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Carlton & United Breweries

Lion

Coopers

Drinkworks Australia

Coca-Cola Amatil

Aldi

Good Drinks Australia

The Hills Cider Company Woolworths Australia

