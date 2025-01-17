UK PM To Travel To Poland Fri.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Keir Starmer will to Poland on Friday to start talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk on the new UK-Poland Treaty, which will bring the two countries closer together to tackle shared threats, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Starmer said in a statement that "the UK and Poland are longstanding allies and our co-operation stretches back for generations".

"With ever-increasing threats to Europeآ's security, now is the time to take our partnership to the next level, so we can ensure weآ're tackling the big issues that rebound on the British people at home from Putinآ's aggression to the vile people smuggling gangs trading in human misery," he noted.

"It is only through closer collaboration with our most important partners such as Poland that weآ'll protect the UKآ's national security, the key foundation on which Iآ'll deliver my Plan for Change," he added.

As part of the treaty, the UK and Poland are expected to turbocharge their efforts to tackle illegal migration. Poland has been on the frontline of Europeآ's fight to tackle organized immigration crime and has seen a huge increase in migrant crossings from the Belarusian border, facilitated by gangs assisted by the Belarusian and Russian authorities.

The Prime Minister will also focus on strengthening economic ties and meet Polish business leaders while in Warsaw to encourage inward investment into the UK, supporting thousands of jobs for British people and growing the economy.

Bilateral trade between the UK and Poland has doubled in the last decade, reaching 30.6 billion pound in 2024. British firms exported goods and services worth 10.6 billion pound to Poland last year, supporting around 75,000 jobs in the UK. (end)

nbs







MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109100920