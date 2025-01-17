Saif Ali Khan Attack News: Accused Last Seen Near Bandra Station, Says Mumbai Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai on Friday said that the accused involved in the attack on Saif Ali Khan was last seen near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him.

Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas, an official said.

Earlier today, Mumbai Police said that they have taken possession of a portion of the blade extracted from Saif's back, while efforts to recover the remaining part are still underway, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the Lilavati Hospital said that the actor's family and the doctors will decide later in the day whether to move the actor to a normal ward from the ICU.

An intruder attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his 11th-floor highrise apartment in upscale Bandra around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid. Saif attempted to intervene and calm the situation, but it turned into a violent altercation, leading to the actor sustaining multiple stab wounds.

Saif's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, rushed the actor to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove a 2.5-inch knife lodged in his spine and repair spinal fluid leakage. Doctors confirmed that the actor sustained a major injury to his thoracic spinal cord. While he is "out of danger," he is being closely monitored and is currently recovering in the ICU.

