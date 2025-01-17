Cocoa And Sugar Markets Face Volatility Amid Global Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On January 17, 2025, the cocoa and sugar markets experienced significant fluctuations. Cocoa futures on ICE exchanges closed lower on Thursday.



London cocoa futures fell by 217 pounds to £8,529 per metric ton. New York cocoa futures dropped 2.9% to $10,502 per ton. The European Cocoa Association reported a 5.3% year-over-year decline in Q4 European cocoa grindings.



This marked the lowest level in more than four years. Asian cocoa grindings also decreased by 0.5% year-over-year to 210,111 MT. Brazil's cocoa processing declined by 5.5% in the fourth quarter.



These figures disappointed analysts and indicated demand destruction for cocoa. High prices caused this reduction in demand. Several factors continue to support cocoa prices. ICE-monitored cocoa inventories in U.S. ports fell to a 20-year low.



Ivory Coast farmers shipped 1.16 MMT of cocoa to ports so far this marketing year. This represents a 27% increase from last year. The sugar market showed signs of recovery.







March white sugar closed up $12.50 at $485.00 per ton. This price rebounded from a three-year low reached on Wednesday. Indian sugar mill stocks rose following reports of potential ethanol price increases.

Commodity Market Outlook

The government prepared for a final decision on this matter. Ethanol production in India competes with sugar production for sugarcane use. The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Limited reported a 13.62% drop in sugar production.



However, this decline occurred in the ongoing 2024-25 marketing season. Arabica coffee fell 1% to $3.2715 per pound. The market focused on how last year's dry weather will limit this year's Brazilian crop.



Brazil exported a record 50.4 million 60-kg bags of coffee in 2024. Robusta coffee fell 0.5% to $4,889 per ton. Prices in Vietnam declined as farmers released more beans. This release preceded the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.



The commodity markets continue to face challenges in 2025. Climate change impacts crop yields and quality across various commodities. Geopolitical tensions contribute to market volatility.



Shifting consumer preferences reshape the coffee industry. The rise of specialty coffee and ethical sourcing drives this change. Technological advancements transform market analysis and trading strategies.



In short, the global economy navigates these challenges. Commodity markets will likely remain volatile. Industry stakeholders and investors must monitor these markets closely.

MENAFN17012025007421016031ID1109100678