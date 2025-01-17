Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results For 2024, Financial Guidance For 2025 And Decision To Initiate A Strategic Review

Columbus A/S announces preliminary unaudited results for 2024, financial guidance for 2025 and decision to initiate a strategic review, which could lead to a change in ownership, merger or other consolidation.





Preliminary unaudited financial results for 2024

In 2024, Columbus' revenue increased by 8% compared to 2023, amounting to DKK 1,659m.

Given the current conditions, particularly in our key Swedish market, this growth is considered satisfactory and demonstrates the strong and ongoing trust our customers have in Columbus.

Organic growth accounted for 7% of the increase, with the remaining revenue growth attributed to acquisitions and currency.

Most geographical business units and Business Lines performed well. However, particularly our Swedish Business Unit was impacted by unfavourable market conditions, leading to project postponements or delays.

We closed Q4 2024 with a strengthened pipeline and significant contract wins within our Swedish M3 Business Line, although the closings came later in the quarter than expected.

Our EBITDA margin reached 9.2% or approximately DKK 152m, constituting a growth of 29%.





Preliminary unaudited results for 2024: