Report Shows Russia Plan To Begin Crypto Payment Pilot Project
Russia is preparing to initiate
trials for crypto exchanges
and the use of digital tokens in cross-border payments, with the trials scheduled to begin on Sept. 1, 2024, according to
Bloomberg . The trials are intended to help Russian businesses overcome payment challenges caused by international sanctions.
The trials will utilize the National Payment Card System to enable the conversion between crypto and rubles, as well as evaluate exchange and payment platforms. The Russian central bank set up the system in 2014, and it presently controls the Mir card Network and monitors...
