Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 16th January 2025). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,267.1 -1.0% 0.8% RSISX USD Index 2,229.1 -1.0% 0.8%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d* 10,433.1 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 8 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d* 7.9 # of Traded Comp. 63 Traded Shares (mn)/d* 10,747 # of Companies (Up) 32 Total Trades (#/d)* 4,773 # of Companies (Down) 12 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,658 # of Companies (Not changed) 19 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 17,165 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Ins. & Reins. NGIR 0.750 25.0% 25.0% Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 0.850 13.3% 13.3% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 2.450 11.4% 11.4% Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod. ABAP 31.000 7.8% 24.0% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.800 6.7% 6.7% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 1.800 -25.0% -25.0% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.440 -15.4% -15.4% Mosul Dam Tourist Village (NRM) HTVM 7.300 -14.1% -14.1% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 19.000 -13.6% -13.6% Iraqi for Carton Man. IICM 1.600 -12.6% -12.6% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 3,086.4 2,338.2 29.7% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,139.9 863.6 11.0% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 1,063.1 805.4 10.2% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 912.8 691.5 8.8% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 728.9 552.2 7.0%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,936 8,158.6 6,180.7 78.6% Industry 884 951.3 720.7 9.2% Telecom 359 615.1 466.0 5.9% Services 289 253.4 192.0 2.4% Hotels&Tourism 96 197.9 149.9 1.9% Agriculture 149 191.0 144.7 1.8% Insurance 22 17.2 13.0 0.2% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 4,735 10,384.5 7,867.0 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange



On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC), Faisal Al-Haimus, stressed the necessity of passing the ISC draft Law, while pointing out that the law includes important provisions with key points including alignment with current regulations, facilitating investor access to the market, transforming the stock market into a joint-stock company, and listing it on the exchange. (INA)

A cross transaction occurred on 3.1 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Jan. 12, valued at IQD3.1 bn and corresponding to 1.2% of BMUI's capital. ISX suspended trading of the second issuance of Enjaz bonds starting on Jan. 15, 2025, due to distributing semi-annual coupon payments.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Original shares of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) resumed trading on Jan. 12 after holding its AGM on Jan. 7 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through a 16.67% rights issue and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

New shares of AL-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) from the capital increase through a 150% rights issue to IQD5.0 bn resumed trading on Jan. 14.

Al Ansari Islamic Bank (BANS) resumed trading on Jan. 16 after holding its AGM on Jan. 9 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.

Iraqi Carton Manufacturies (IICM) resumed trading on Jan. 16 after holding its AGM on Jan. 5 in which they discussed and approved 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 annual financial statements, holding another AGM to increase the capital, and electing four original and three alternative board members. Ashour Hotel (HASH) resumed trading on Jan. 16, 2025, after holding its postponed AGM on Dec. 27, 2024, in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and electing five original and four alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) starting Jan. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 17 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD257.1 bn to IQD288.0 bn through an 11.998% bonus issue. ISX suspended trading of Al-Khatem Telecoms (TZNI) starting Jan. 15 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 20 to discuss and approve 2022 & 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

