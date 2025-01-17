Pallas Capital Underwrites $2 Billion In Transactions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pallas Capital, a specialist property lender, has surpassed $2 billion in cumulative transactions, with $1.1 billion underwritten in less than 12 months.



The firm provides brokers and developers with tailored lending solutions across five key loan types: acquisition, pre-development, construction, residual stock, and vacant land loans. Pallas Capital also offers flexibility in negotiating loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) and pre-sales requirements for loans.



This milestone underscores the resilience and strength of credit as a preferred asset class among both investors and borrowers.



“It took us five years to reach our first billion in transactions and less than a year to achieve our second,” said Dan Gallen, Pallas Capital's Chief Investment Officer.“This growth is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team, as well as our reputation for professionalism and reliability.”



Pallas Capital raised these funds through its high-net-worth clients, family offices, and institutional investors by introducing a range of investment products designed to meet diverse needs. This growth was fueled by the strong defensive qualities of real estate credit as an asset class.



The funds were deployed across a variety of first and second mortgage loans in key Australian markets, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide.



In recent years, Pallas Capital has expanded its lending capacity, offering loans ranging from $2 million for acquisitions to $100 million for large-scale mixed-use projects.



Notable transactions in 2022 included:



A $2 million acquisition loan for an investment property in Putney, Sydney.

A $7.5 million residual stock loan to refinance a completed residential project in Adelaide.

A $15 million construction loan for a medium-density residential project in Sydney's northwest.

A $90 million loan to fund a large mixed-use development in Melbourne's inner east.

This rapid growth highlights Pallas Capital's ability to deliver flexible, tailored solutions while maintaining its commitment to professionalism and strong performance.



To Know more Visit:



Source:

Company :-Pallas Capital

User :- Pallas Capital

Email :...

Phone :-0281881108

Mobile:- 0281881108

Url :-