Global Drone Light Show Leader Sets Up In Umm Alhoul Free Zone

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Nova Sky Stories-the global leader in drone light shows-has increased its presence in the region with the launch of a facility in Umm Alhoul Free Zone. The launch followed the signing of a lease agreement between Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Nova Sky Stories to start operations in Qatar and bring state-of-the-art drone show to annual events across the State.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of QFZ and Roger Kirkpatrick, Chief Officer of Nova Sky Stories. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism & Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, Engineer Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, and was followed by a tour of the Investor Relations Center at Ras Bufontas Free Zone's Business Innovation Park.

Commenting on the signing, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani said:“We are thrilled to welcome Nova Sky Stories to Qatar Free Zones Authority and provide an operational space equipped with world-class infrastructure that enables global companies, such as Nova Sky Stories, to grow and thrive. This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering innovation, creativity, and technological advancement while contributing to the diversification of Qatar's economy.”

Roger Kirkpatrick added:“Nova is honored and excited to be opening our doors here in Qatar. Our mission is to bring awe and joy to live audiences through this new storytelling medium, which we refer to as Sky Stories. Qatar has a wonderful combination of a rich heritage, vibrant modern culture, unique natural geography, and world-stage events with endless stories to be told. We are thrilled to be partnering with Qatar's Free Zones to support this mission throughout Qatar. The QFZ team has been a pleasure to work with.”

Nova Sky Stories will now leverage its QFZ light industrial unit's advanced infrastructure for drone storage, distribution and maintenance. This will facilitate the efficient deployment of drones for light shows in Qatar, and strengthen ties with key stakeholders and clients, ensuring seamless delivery of captivating event experiences. This milestone reinforces QFZ's role as a leader in fostering innovative industries, offering businesses a competitive environment, seamless connectivity, and robust support to scale their operations.

The collaboration also represents a significant step in Qatar's progress, particularly in the technology sector, showcasing the state's dedication to nurturing a dynamic innovation ecosystem-further strengthening Qatar's position as a leading destination for global companies in media and creative fields.