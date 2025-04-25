ED Conducts Raids At 10 Locations Across Rajasthan In PNB Loan Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at 10 locations across Rajasthan in connection with a Rs 25 crore loan fraud case reported by the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The searches were carried out in Jaipur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, and Sriganganagar. According to ED sources, the main accused, Amandeep Chaudhary, a resident of Sriganganagar, along with his associates, is alleged to have fraudulently secured a Rs 25 crore loan from PNB.

Acting on this information, ED teams raided three locations in Jaipur, two in Bikaner, and five in Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had initially registered the case in Jodhpur in October 2020.

The accused, including Amandeep Chaudhary, his wife Sunita Chaudhary, and Om Prakash, are alleged to have secured the loan by falsely pledging goods stored in a warehouse.

The goods were later sold in the market without informing the bank, thus violating the loan terms.

Raids on Friday were reported at Amandeep Chaudhary's residence and business premises, including his office in Dhanmandi, Sriganganagar.

A heavy police presence was deployed to assist ED officials. Several crucial documents and electronic devices have been seized so far, said officials.

The ED is also examining related bank transactions, immovable assets, and associated accounts. Officials suggest this operation could prove pivotal in uncovering the full extent of the PNB loan fraud.

Sources indicate further raids at the locations of other suspects may follow. Amandeep Chaudhary is also likely to be summoned for questioning. The ED has taken over the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During the searches, the agency recovered key documents, bank records, digital devices, and property-related papers, which are currently being scrutinised.

Subsequent action will be based on the findings of the ongoing investigation, officials confirmed.