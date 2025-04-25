Muslims In Vaishali Condemn Pahalgam Attack; Raise Slogans Against Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 25 (IANS) In a strong display of patriotism and unity, members of the Muslim community in Vaishali district condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir by wearing black bands during Friday prayers and shouting slogans like“Pakistan Murdabad” and“Hindustan Zindabad.”

After the prayer, the congregation collectively raised slogans in support of the Indian Army and demanded the harshest punishment for the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Saddam Mian, a local resident of Hajipur, stated:“Murder of innocent people is a murder of humanity. The terrorists must be punished in a way that serves as a lesson for generations.”

Javed Ansari, another local, emphasised:“Terrorists have no caste or religion. They are the enemy of humanity. Indian Muslims are united with the country. We are loyal citizens of India and stand firmly against such cowardly terrorism.”

The protest was conducted peacefully, symbolising national unity across religious lines, and was aimed at sending a message that Indian Muslims firmly oppose terrorism and any anti-national sentiment.

The protest took place in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 tourists and left many others injured.

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has launched a series of stern diplomatic and internal security measures.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken decisive action by cancelling the Indus Waters Treaty, a long-standing water sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, signaling a major diplomatic shift.

The Indian government also issued a directive for all Pakistani nationals residing in India to leave the country within a specified period.

In Patna, Bihar local authorities instructed 27 Pakistani nationals currently residing in the city to exit the country immediately, in compliance with central government orders.

These moves come as part of India's broader strategy to intensify its crackdown on terrorism and isolate Pakistan diplomatically in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, which has united the country in grief and outrage.