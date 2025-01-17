Probiotics Market , 37% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered End-user (Human probiotics and Animal probiotics), Product (Probiotic functional food and beverage, Dietary supplements, and Animal feed), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered Anabio Technologies, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen AS, Danone SA, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farmhouse Culture Inc., General Mills Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Microbiome Labs UK Ltd., Nestle SA, Novozymes AS, PepsiCo Inc., Probulin Probiotics LLC, SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD., SIG Group AG, Symrise Group, Thats it Nutrition LLC, Natures Bounty, Uncle Matts Organic, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

The Probiotics Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing significant growth in the probiotics market due to increasing consumer awareness of their health benefits and rising disposable incomes. In 2024, China's per capita disposable income reached approximately USD1,680, marking a 6.2% increase from the previous year. This economic growth is driving consumer spending on health and wellness products, including probiotics. India's per capita net national income (NNI) at constant (2011-12) prices also witnessed a substantial increase of 35%. These economic indicators are fueling the demand for both probiotic foods and supplements across the APAC region.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Human probiotics 1.2 Animal probiotics



2.1 Probiotic functional food and beverage

2.2 Dietary supplements 2.3 Animal feed



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

US, China, Japan, Germany, and India

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The human probiotics market is primarily driven by the demand for products that maintain a balanced gut microbiota for optimal health. This balance is crucial for nutrient absorption, immune system functionality, and mental health. With growing scientific research on the gut-brain axis, consumers are increasingly seeking probiotics for additional benefits like stress relief, mood enhancement, and cognitive function improvement. The rise in digestive disorders such as IBS, lactose intolerance, and IBD has further boosted demand. Culturelle Probiotics' "Made for Human Nature" campaign, launched on May 29, 2024, the importance of gut health and its role in overall well-being. Culturelle offers personalized probiotic solutions catering to various health aspects, reflecting the trend towards personalized health. This focus, combined with probiotic formulation advancements, is projected to fuel market growth. As consumers prioritize health, the demand for effective and personalized probiotic solutions is expected to increase, making this a dynamic and evolving market segment.

Research Analysis

Probiotics, live microorganisms that provide health benefits, are gaining popularity in the healthcare industry as a key component of preventive healthcare. These beneficial bacteria, primarily Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria, enhance gut health by promoting the balance of good bacteria in the digestive system. Probiotics are known to help prevent and alleviate gut-related disorders such as intestinal inflammation, and are increasingly being used to maintain digestive function in an aging population. Consumer spending on probiotics continues to grow as people recognize their importance in overall health and wellness. Probiotics are available in various forms, including yogurt, dairy products, functional dairy products, nutraceuticals, and functional foods. A healthy diet rich in probiotics can contribute to improved gut health and contribute to the prevention of chronic diseases. The rising trend of meat consumption may lead to an increased demand for probiotics to help maintain gut health.

Market Overview

Probiotics, a type of live microorganisms, have gained significant attention in the healthcare industry due to their role in preventive healthcare. These beneficial bacteria are known to improve gut health by enhancing the balance of good bacteria in the digestive system, thereby aiding digestion, boosting immunity, and managing weight. With an aging population and increasing consumer consciousness towards healthy lifestyles, the demand for probiotics. Consumers are turning to probiotics as natural solutions for various gastrointestinal situations, including intestinal inflammation, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and ulcerative colitis. The market for probiotics spans various sectors, including food products, functional foods, dietary supplements, and pharmaceutical interventions. Systematic probiotic strains are increasingly being used in dairy-based products, yogurt, and functional dairy products, while lactobacillus and bifidobacterium are popular bacterial strains. The market also caters to demographic-specific probiotics, such as those for geriatrics and vegans. Consumer spending on probiotics is on the rise, with sales recorded in pharmacies, retail stores, online stores, and supermarkets. Probiotics are added to various food products, including baked goods, muffins, healthy bars, and snacks, to boost their nutrient value and flavor. Probiotic dietary supplements are also gaining popularity as convenient and effective solutions for consumers seeking to enhance their health benefits. The market for probiotics is expected to witness consolidation as pharmaceutical industries explore delivery systems, such as fizzy powders, gummies, chewable products, and capsules, to enhance the bioavailability and efficacy of probiotics. The market is also witnessing the development of high-temperature stable probiotics and microencapsulation technologies to ensure the survival of probiotics during processing and storage. The increasing prevalence of junk food and processed food consumption, antibiotics, and AGPs (antibiotic growth promoters) in food production are major challenges for the probiotics market. However, the market is expected to continue growing as consumers seek natural solutions to maintain their digestive health and strengthen their immune system. Prebiotics, enzymes, fish oil, and nutraceuticals are complementary products to probiotics and are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The market for probiotics is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years as consumers seek natural solutions for various health concerns and prioritize their health and wellness.

