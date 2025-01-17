Bigo Live Champions And Commits To Creator Economy In USA And Globally

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -LOS ANGELES, US – OutReach Newswire – 15 January 2025 – Bigo Live, one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities, pledges its commitment to developing and supporting creators and artists, in efforts to contribute to the sustained strong growth of the creator economy. The platform, which has over 500 million users in 150 countries, has built a positive, inclusive and diverse social ecosystem through its responsible use of the internet, localised strategy and community-first approach. The global creator is projected to be worth $480 billion by 2027, according to a report by Goldman Sachs , and will continue to be a major driver of the US economy.

“Our core mission is to provide a safe digital space and an inclusive platform for all creators, new or established, to build meaningful connections and showcase their talents to the world. Our creators come from all walks of life, sharing their passions from music to the arts to spread cheer and positivity. We stay committed to safeguarding this community while further fostering a vibrant and ever-growing environment for our community. The creator economy is one powered by user-generated content and built on the efforts of individuals who are driven by passion and talent,” said a Bigo Live spokesperson.

Empowering Creators and Building Our Community

Bigo Live will launch further community initiatives and programmes in 2025 for meaningful content and collaboration to drive positive impact and change. These include spotlighting the voices of our Black community, fundraising campaigns for meaningful causes and masterclasses in partnership with non-profit organisations on content creation for education and advocacy. Some of Bigo Live's previous campaigns include fundraising for the World Health Organisation during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising awareness of health and wellness, and educational information around diversity and inclusion as well as cyber safety for creators and users.

Bigo Live will also heavily invest in the continual expansion and innovation of its tools and capabilities for creators to unlock their creative potential. The platform constantly develops interactive in-app features and AI tools such as digital avatars, multi-guest livestreams and virtual gifts, adding a new dimension to the livestreaming experience. Through the combination of augmented reality, virtual reality and AI, creators can utilise these tools and features to share stories and experiences that are more personal and engaging for audiences. For example, creators can use multi-guest livestreams to discuss challenges and personal anecdotes about topics such as building confidence or mental health, and utilise digital avatars to connect with users in a fun, interactive way and amplify their message to a wider audience.

Events and Competitions

Globally and in the US, friendly competitions and regional events bring creators and users together to showcase their talent and elevate their status on a global stage. Some examples include BIGO's Most Talented, a virtual talent show hosted by celebrity judges that spotlight creators across regions such as the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania and Southeast Asia, and“Live Loud, Live Proud”, an online and offline campaign which celebrates diversity and the LGBTQ+ community.

BIGO's Most Talented redefined the concept of talent shows by bringing together engagement-driven judging with the immediacy and interactivity of live-streaming. The competition invited users to participate and vote in-app by purchasing virtual gifts via a voting box on the livestream. Additionally, participants were assessed by their ability to captivate with a live audience online.

The platform's annual flagship event, BIGO Awards Gala, recognises the top regional and worldwide creators across six continents. The BIGO Awards Gala was held in Las Vegas last year celebrating the most talented creators and beauty of the diverse Bigo Live community. The gala, live-streamed to hundreds and thousands of users worldwide, highlighted the app's significance as a global platform that empowered creators to connect, create and shine on a global scale.