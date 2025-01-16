UN, Partners Make USD 2.47 Bln Plea For Humanitarian Aid To Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The United Nations and partners has launched the 2025 Yemen Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, seeking USD 2.47 billion to provide urgent humanitarian and protection assistance to millions of people in need.

A decade of crisis has profoundly impacted Yemeni communities, who continue to bear the brunt of the conflict.

More than half of the country's population - 19.5 million people - need humanitarian assistance and protection services, with Yemen's most vulnerable and marginalized groups, including women and girls, at highest risk.

Over the last year, the humanitarian situation has remained the same or even worsened across large parts of the country.

Economic decline, climate shocks and regional escalation are driving humanitarian needs and fueling protection risks. Almost half of the country's population faces acute food insecurity, more than 13 million people do not have sufficient access to clean water and 40 per cent of health facilities are partially or not functioning.

Under the 2025 appeal, humanitarians aim to deliver life-saving assistance to 10.5 million of the most vulnerable people in need.

"These efforts will be guided by the voices of communities, and ensure that we deliver cost-effective and quality assistance to crisis-affected people wherever they are," Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Julien Harneis, said.

Despite significant challenges, 197 aid organizations reached more than 8 million people with life-saving assistance last year - two-thirds of which were local Yemeni organizations. This was made possible by the sustained support of donors, who contributed more than USD 1.4 billion to the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan.

"Humanitarian action has been effective in alleviating the worst impacts of this crisis," stressed the Humanitarian Coordinator.

"But we cannot do this alone. Much more is needed to reduce needs, achieve peace, revive the economy and build the resilience of communities through sustainable development activities," he added. (end)

