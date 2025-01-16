US Sanctions Sudan Army Chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Thursday the leader of the Sudanese (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan over what it said SAF's lethal on civilians and civilian facilities.

"Today's action underscores our commitment to seeing an end to this conflict," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

"The United States will continue to use our tools to disrupt the flow of weapons into Sudan and hold these leaders responsible for their blatant disregard of civilian lives."

The US Treasury accused the SAF of committing lethal attacks on civilians, including airstrikes against protected infrastructure including schools, markets, and hospitals.

"The SAF is also responsible for the routine and intentional denial of humanitarian access, using food deprivation as a war tactic.

"In December 2023, Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined that members of the SAF had committed war crimes. The SAF's egregious war tactics, alongside those of the RSF, are primarily responsible for one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, where famine has been declared in five regions of the country," added the statement.

It pointed out that this action follows the designation of the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa (Hemedti), on January 7, 2025. In addition, OFAC is sanctioning one company and one individual involved in weapons procurement on behalf of the Defense Industries System (DIS), a procurement arm of the SAF that OFAC sanctioned in June 2023. (end)

