Partisans Locate Russian Military Boat Division In Tarkhankut

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An agent from the ATESH movement has located the position of a division of Russian military boats on Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea.

"A member of our movement has located the deployment site of the 91st Brigade, 4th Division of Russian riverboats at Cape Tarkhankut near the settlement of Olenivka," the statement reads.

According to activists, the area is home to military boats, special equipment, and Russian personnel.

Currently, preparations of equipment and training of personnel are underway at the base. The Russian invaders plan to relocate the boats to the Kherson direction.

"We continue to monitor the movements and plans of the command," stated the ATESH movement.

The details, including precise coordinates and information on the technical equipment, have been promptly handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As Ukrinform previously reported, agents from the ATESH movement in temporarily occupied Crimea discovered new defensive positions of Russian invaders near Fedorivka.