Cheezus Coin Announces Presale Launch To Support Global Hunger Relief Through Blockchain Technology

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cheezus Coin ($CHEEZUS ), a new integrating meme culture, blockchain technology, and philanthropy, is pleased to announce the launch of its presale on February 1, 2025. Built on the Base blockchain, Cheezus Coin is designed to address global hunger by donating a portion of transaction fees to hunger-relief programs through a transparent and community-focused approach.The presale will offer 40% of the total of 100 billion tokens across five pricing tiers, beginning at $0.00005 per token. Following the presale, 30% of the tokens will be made available during the public sale at $0.0001 each. Additionally, 10% of the total supply will be allocated to a charity wallet dedicated to funding hunger-relief efforts. The project incorporates a 1% transaction fee model, with 0.5% directed to the charity wallet, 0.25% allocated for deflationary burns, and 0.25% reserved for staking rewards.“Cheezus Coin is more than just a cryptocurrency,” says James McDonald, Founder and CEO of Cheezus Coin.“By combining blockchain technology with community contributions, we aim to provide a practical way for individuals to support hunger-relief initiatives through everyday transactions.”At its core, Cheezus Coin differentiates itself by combining a lighthearted approach with a purposeful mission. Unlike other meme-inspired tokens, which may focus primarily on community engagement, $CHEEZUS integrates a transparent and automated system for channeling transaction fees toward charitable causes. Users can track the charity wallet via blockchain explorers, ensuring accountability and transparency. The project also plans to introduce a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in its second phase, empowering token holders to participate in decision-making.In addition to its charitable model, Cheezus Coin employs a deflationary burn mechanism that reduces the overall supply over time, supporting token scarcity. Staking rewards further incentivize participation within the ecosystem, fostering long-term engagement among holders.Inspired by the story of multiplying loaves and fishes, Cheezus Coin aims to turn small, individual contributions into significant support for global hunger-relief programs. By leveraging blockchain technology, the project provides an accessible and transparent platform for social impact.For more information about Cheezus Coin and its mission, please visit .About Cheezus CoinCheezus Coin ($CHEEZUS) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency created to address global hunger through blockchain technology. Founded in 2025 by James McDonald, a seasoned blockchain innovator, the project blends humor, community engagement, and technological innovation to create meaningful social impact. Cheezus Coin channels small transaction fees into a transparent charity wallet, enabling users to contribute to hunger-relief programs with every trade.The project's inspiration comes from the Biblical story of multiplying loaves and fishes, symbolizing the transformation of small, individual contributions into significant aid for those in need. Built on the Base blockchain, Cheezus Coin emphasizes transparency, community-driven governance, and a lighthearted approach to addressing serious global challenges. By integrating innovative tokenomics and decentralized decision-making, Cheezus Coin aims to foster long-term engagement while making a tangible difference in the fight against hunger.

