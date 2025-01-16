Kuwait's Amir Returns Home After Concluding Visit To Scotland

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and his accompanying delegation returned home on Thursday, having concluded a visit to Scotland, the United Kingdom, paid in response to a personal invitation by King Charles III of the UK and Northern Ireland.

His Highness the Amir was welcomed at the airport by His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior state officials.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied during his visit to the UK by an official delegation that included the Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, senior officials at the Amiri Diwan and the Foreign Ministry. (end)

