Welcome To The Next Generation Of Dealervault

Keeping the dealer ever in mind, DealerVault 2.0 has been reimagined for ease of use and functionality.

New Look and Feel



DealerVault 2.0 has a new look and feel to help accelerate dealership operations.

Users will now enjoy a new dashboard and improved navigation that highlights the of data front and center, allowing them to see the status of data connections immediately.

Designed With Dealers in Mind

This upgrade allows dealers a better user experience with access to the same features they know and love. Navigating with a new, easy-to-use menu structure allows a more comfortable experience exploring data feeds, approving vendors, or requesting support. This fresh UI/UX change means everything is just a click away. The new design is ideal for supporting day-to-day operations with thoughtful features to reach actionable items more quickly.



Message from the President of International Operations



"Our team leveraged decades of experience in the field, bringing forward our proven pedigree to create

DealerVault 2.0-a platform that is faster, easier to use, and more intuitive than ever. Led by our talented Creative Director, Drew Williams, with whom I've had the privilege of working in the past, we focused on delivering an exceptional user experience that empowers dealers to harness the power of their data effortlessly and effectively."

-Jason Tryfon, President of International Operations

Message from the Founder of Authenticom



"At

Authenticom, we've always followed a 'love all, serve all' approach. DealerVault has been the gold standard in data syndication for years, and now we've elevated the experience to match its powerful functionality-empowering dealers to take full control and truly thrive."

-Steve Cottrell, Founder & CEO, Authenticom

Learn More about DealerVault

DealerVault is a cloud-based solution leveraging Microsoft Azure. DealerVault's easy-to-use web platform allows its dealership partners to quickly and easily view and modify current data feeds, check the status of its ongoing vendor programs, disable access when needed, and manage multiple stores with the simple click of a button is always free to dealers.

About Authenticom



Authenticom is a privately held company that was launched in 2002. As a leader in data management services, Authenticom has expanded its family of products to support the changing environment surrounding data. The mission is to connect the world to data through data visibility, transparency, and control. This allows organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations. Authenticom's DealerVault offers a simple, web-based platform that allows automotive dealers to manage the syndication of their data with unparalleled control.

